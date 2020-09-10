Home >Money >Personal Finance >Check how your NPS investments are faring
Check how your NPS investments are faring

1 min read . Updated: 10 Sep 2020, 02:17 PM IST Nilanjana Chakraborty

There are eight pension fund managers to choose from and one of the ways to do that is by tracking returns

There are very few retirement products that help you accumulate a retirement nest egg and one such product is the National Pension Scheme (NPS). It's a market-linked, defined-contribution product that needs you to invest regularly in the funds of your choice. The returns are based on the performance of the funds of your choice. There are eight pension fund managers to choose from and one of the ways to do that is by tracking returns. Here is a breakdown of the performance of different funds of the private sector NPS: equity funds, government bond funds, corporate bond funds (data sourced from valueresearchonline)


