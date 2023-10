Check how your NPS investments are faring

There are very few retirement products that help you accumulate a retirement nest egg. One such product is the National Pension System (NPS). It is a market-linked, defined-contribution product that needs you to invest regularly in the funds of your choice. The returns are based on the performance of the funds that you choose.

There are eight pension fund managers to choose from and one of the ways of doing that is tracking the returns. Here is a breakdown of the performance of different funds – equity fund, government bond fund and corporate bond fund – of the private sector NPS.

View Full Image (Graphic: Paras Jain/Mint)

