Check how your NPS investments are faring
Here is a breakdown of the performance of different funds – equity fund, government bond fund and corporate bond fund – of the private sector NPS
There are very few retirement products that help you accumulate a retirement nest egg. One such product is the National Pension System (NPS). It is a market-linked, defined-contribution product that needs you to invest regularly in the funds of your choice. The returns are based on the performance of the funds that you choose.