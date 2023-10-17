Check how your NPS investments are faring

There are very few retirement products that help you accumulate a retirement nest egg. One such product is the National Pension System (NPS). It is a market-linked, defined-contribution product that needs you to invest regularly in the funds of your choice. The returns are based on the performance of the funds that you choose. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

There are eight pension fund managers to choose from and one of the ways of doing that is tracking the returns. Here is a breakdown of the performance of different funds – equity fund, government bond fund and corporate bond fund – of the private sector NPS.

(Graphic: Paras Jain/Mint)

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!