Check if a home loan switch works for you

According to people familiar with the industry, many private lenders were facing a shortage of field-work staff due to which they were not processing any loan-related requests until June-end. “Many of the field staff comes from tier-II and tier-III cities. They rely on public transport for their work. Due to the lockdown, many went back to their hometowns. Those who are available have to use private vehicles to attend calls. Due to such challenges, lenders have been slow to process loan applications and other requests," said Pankaj Bansal, vice-president and head, key account management, Bankbazaar, a marketplace for financial products.