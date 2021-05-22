According to HDFC Bank’s website, you can get a loan against multiple securities. But the amount lender will give you against the security varies.
For equity shares and mutual funds, HDFC Bank offers 50% of the present value of the loan. A borrower can get 80% against the net asset value (NAV) of a debt fund and life insurance policies. Against National Savings Certificate, Kisan Vikas Patra and non-convertible debentures, borrowers can get up to 70% of present value.
If you don’t withdraw all the money offered as a loan, the bank will charge interest on the amount that borrowers use.
Most lenders typically lend against at least two shares. But some can also give a loan against a single share. But they need to be part of the bank’s approved list. Kotak Mahindra Bank, for example, has a list of 749 stocks against which it lends.
The interest rates for loans against securities range anywhere from 7.8% to 18%, according to data from Paisabazaar.com. Some lenders have a minimum amount of loan that you can take. HDFC Bank requires borrowers to apply for at least ₹1 lakh, which means the borrower will need to pledge at least ₹2 lakh worth of stocks or equity mutual funds, according to its website. State Bank of India offers a minimum loan of ₹50,000.
The processing fee for loan against security is usually lower compared to other loans. Canara Bank, for example, charges 0.1%. Tata Capital charges up to 1% of the loan amount.
