Check interest rates for loan against life insurance, KVP, NSC and mutual funds

The interest rates for loans against securities range anywhere from 7.8% to 18%, according to data from Paisabazaar.com. Some lenders have a minimum amount of loan that you can take. HDFC Bank requires borrowers to apply for at least ₹1 lakh, which means the borrower will need to pledge at least ₹2 lakh worth of stocks or equity mutual funds, according to its website. State Bank of India offers a minimum loan of ₹50,000.