Many mutual fund investors are prisoners of KYC. Here's how to free yourself.
Summary
Only if your KYC status is ‘validated’ can you can invest freely across mutual funds. If it is merely ‘verified’ or ‘registered’, you can continue investing with your existing mutual fund houses, but not new ones.
Mr. A has been investing in a few mutual funds for the past eight years, without adding any new schemes. However, when he tried recently to invest in a new scheme from a different mutual fund company, he hit a roadblock.
