Check out the highest company fixed deposit rates

Mint does not recommend corporate FDs to average investors because of the risk involved. But if you would like to invest in them anyway, you should minimize the risk by choosing issuers with high ratings. An AA rating indicates that the degree of safety regarding timely payment is strong. The higher the rating, the better the risk capacity of the issuer. Also, make sure the terms of premature redemption are not very stringent. Here's a list of corporate FDs that are rated AA and above.