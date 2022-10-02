Check out these post office saving schemes offering higher interest rates

After nine quarters of status quo, the government has raised rates on some small savings schemes that do not get income tax benefit. The small saving deposits that have seen a hike in interest rates are two-year, three-year time deposit with post offices, Senior Citizen Savings scheme (SCSS), Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP) and Post Office Monthly Income Account. The interest rate on small savings schemes was last revised during the first quarter of 2020-21, when rates were slashed.

