Most investment advisors ask investors to stay away from new fund offers (NFOs). The reason: Investors should first look at the track record of a fund before putting their money in it.

Most advisors prefer funds that have at least a five-year track record. In this period, the fund would have gone through the ups and downs of the market, and one can look at its performance under different market conditions.

Should investors then skip NFOs entirely?

If the fund house offers a scheme for which there are alternatives, you should not look at the NFO. Instead, evaluate the existing schemes and invest in them.

However, if the new fund does not have an alternative, and its investment strategy is appealing, you must evaluate the benefit. If you like the concept, you can give it a try.

Take the example of an equity-linked savings scheme (ELSS). Most ELSS are actively managed. Suppose you prefer only index funds for your investments. If a fund house launches an ELSS based on an index, you can consider it after evaluation.

Look for the uniqueness of the NFO before investing. Put your money only if you like the concept. However, always start small in an NFO. As the fund is new, it will take time to build its track record and credibility.

If you are looking at a systematic investment plan, or SIP, don’t go overboard because you liked the strategy. Increase your investment as you gain confidence in the fund over time.

Always keep diversified funds at the core of your portfolio. If you add a fund that has uniqueness or is based on a new concept, allocate up to 5-10% of the equity portfolio to it.

