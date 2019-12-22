Check waiting period for maternity claims

Can you suggest a few health insurance plans that have maternity coverage? Is it advisable to take such a cover? What kind of extra benefits do you get?

—Rashmi Malik

A health plan with maternity benefit may cover the cost of child birth (both normal and caesarean), pre-natal expenses and post-natal expenses. Moreover, some maternity-oriented health plans also cover the cost of the newborn up to the family sum insured. In standard plans, a newborn is excluded from coverage for the first 90 days. Complications arising immediately after birth would then be excluded. So maternity-oriented plans do provide a wider scope of coverage than normal health plans. Specialized health insurers and several general insurers offer health plans that include maternity coverage.

While evaluating these plans, do consider the waiting period for maternity-related claims. Typically, the waiting period is around three to four years, though some plans may offer a waiting period of less than one year. Such plans are generally more expensive compared to standard health insurance plans. It would make sense to choose such plans if the waiting period suits your horizon.

I have about 10 household staff who work for me full time. I wish to take health and life insurance plans for them. What kind of plans can I take? How much will it cost me approximately?

—Name withheld on request

You can buy a group health insurance combined with a group personal accident plan for your staff. In a group health plan, you can choose to customize the sum insured, waiting period and cost sharing options. In case an existing staff leaves or a new person joins, you can delete or add them by paying a pro-rata premium. Typically, group health policies do not require medical underwriting. So, it will be easy for you to administer it. The group health plan will cover hospitalization-related expenses. The group personal accident will pay a lump sum to their nominee in case of an accidental death or disability. A plan with a sum assured of ₹2 lakh will cost less than ₹30,000 plus taxes for the entire group.

Group life insurance policies require a higher group size. So, you can purchase individual policies for each person. The additional benefit above group personal accident will be to cover natural death. For a 35-year-old, a ₹10 lakh coverage, typically, costs about ₹2,500 annually.

