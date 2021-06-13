Check which lenders offer best rates on loan against property

According to data from Paisabazaar.com, the interest rates for loans against property start at 8.2%. But they can go as high as 14.5%, depending on the lender, credit profile of the customer, and property. Though Bank of Baroda is among lenders that offer better rates, the maximum interest rate it charges is also high. The interest rate starts at 8.2% and goes all the way to 13.85%. Indian Bank, on the other hand, offers rates between 10.5% and 10.65%.

