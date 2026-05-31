Checking your portfolio daily? Experts warn it may hurt long-term gains; recommends a smarter approach

For many investors, checking their portfolio has become a daily ritual. But constantly tracking market movements can trigger emotional decisions that hurt long-term wealth creation.
Shivam Pathak, Certified financial planner, posted on Linkedin, the first thing many investors do after waking up is check the market or their portfolio.
If the portfolio is green, the day feels good. If it is red, the mood changes completely.
But this habit can quietly affect your financial decisions.
Many investors entered the markets after the strong post-COVID rally, expecting similar returns to continue.
“Someone who started investing just two years ago may have entered the market with very high return expectations. When markets later go through a phase of modest gains or little growth, it's natural for such investors to begin questioning whether they made the right investment decisions,” Pathak told Mint.
“When they see their portfolio not performing as expected, they often move from one asset class to another in search of better returns.”
“For example, in recent months, many investors shifted money from equities to gold, then to silver, and later to other funds or asset classes based on whichever investment had delivered the best recent returns.”
This performance-chasing behavior often leads to poor timing, causing investors to miss future gains and, in many cases, suffer significant losses, he adds
Pathak say, “when we check our portfolio too frequently, we may start reacting emotionally instead of following a proper plan. And in investing, emotional decisions often hurt long-term returns.”
“Markets will rise. Markets will fall. That is normal.”
Instead of tracking portfolio performance every day, investors should review their investments periodically—such as once a quarter or during their annual financial review. Regular portfolio reviews are important, but they should be focused on whether the investment strategy remains aligned with financial goals rather than on short-term gains or losses.
For long-term investors, the biggest advantage often comes not from finding the next winning asset class but from remaining invested, staying diversified, and allowing compounding to work uninterrupted over time.
“What matters is having a clear investment plan, staying disciplined, and not allowing daily market movements to control your peace of mind,” Pathak concludes
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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