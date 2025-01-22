Fintech player CheQ, founded by ex-Flipkart executive Aditya Soni, has rolled out Wisor, which is an AI-powered credit card expert, designed to turn credit card chaos into clarity.

This innovation – the company believes -- is set to redefine how millions of Indians interact with their credit cards, offering personalised insights, effortless management, and maximise rewards-all at their fingertips.

Cutting-edge AI: Wisor is built on cutting-edge AI, as it simplifies the way users handle their credit cards, saving time, maximising value, and removing all guesswork.

Here’s how it works Through a simple and intuitive Q&A chat interface, Wisor delivers instant, human-like responses to all your credit card questions. This means you do not need to hunt for information. Everything which the users need is just a chat away.

Smart Spend Analysis: For the first time in the industry, Wisor provides detailed comparisons of your spending across all your cards and merchants in one view. There is no more need to track multiple statements to understand spending trends. You can track month-to-month changes, analyse spending by categories, and gain clarity over it.

Unlock maximum rewards: Wisor brings transparency to credit card rewards, putting all users' points, cashback, and benefits in one place. It even advises users on the best ways to optimise them, thus ensuring that no opportunities are missed.

“With Wisor, we want to change how people interact with their credit cards. We’ve taken away the frustration of juggling multiple bank websites, Twitter threads, or manual spend analysis. Wisor will do it all for you, setting the stage for even more groundbreaking innovations to come,” said Aditya Soni, Founder of CheQ.

In two years, CheQ has processed over $4 billion in credit card payments and served more than 3 million customers across India. Wisor builds on this success, showcasing CheQ’s commitment to making financial management simple and rewarding for everyone.