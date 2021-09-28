Cheque book of these 3 banks to become invalid from 1st October. Details here

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Cheque book holders of Allahabad Bank, Oriental Bank and United Bank of India need to apply for new cheque book as soon as possible because their old cheque book will become invalid from next month on 1st October 2021. This change of cheque book has been caused as Allahabad Bank has been amalgamated into Indian Bank while Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India have been merged into Punjab National Bank (PNB).

Cheque book holders of Allahabad Bank, Oriental Bank and United Bank of India need to apply for new cheque book as soon as possible because their old cheque book will become invalid from next month on 1st October 2021. This change of cheque book has been caused as Allahabad Bank has been amalgamated into Indian Bank while Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India have been merged into Punjab National Bank (PNB).

Indian Bank tweeted about the cheque book update in regard to its Allahabad Bank customers and said, "Erstwhile Allahabad Bank customers can continue to enjoy a seamless banking experience with Indian Bank by ordering new cheque books as the old ones will no longer be acceptable w.e.f 1st October, 2021." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Indian Bank tweeted about the cheque book update in regard to its Allahabad Bank customers and said, "Erstwhile Allahabad Bank customers can continue to enjoy a seamless banking experience with Indian Bank by ordering new cheque books as the old ones will no longer be acceptable w.e.f 1st October, 2021." Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

Indian Bank advised its Allahabad Bank customers to go through net banking, mobile banking or via bank branch to get a new cheque book.

Similarly, PNB also advised its Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India customers to get a new cheque book citing, "Old cheque book of eOBC and eUNI are going to be discontinued from 01-10-2021. Please replace your old cheque book of eOBC and eUNI with PNB cheque book with updated PNB IFSC and MICR. Get your new cheque book your branch or apply through ATM/IBS/PNB one." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PNB further added that all bank customers are requested to use new PNB cheque book with updated IFSC and MICR only from now onwards to avoid any transactional inconvenience.