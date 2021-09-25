Cheque book holders of three public sector banks — Allahabad Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India — are advised to apply for new cheque book as their existing old cheque book will become invalid from 1st October 2021. This is happening due to the merger of Allahabad Bank into Indian Bank while Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India combined into Punjab National Bank (PNB).

Indian Bank asked its Allahabad Bank customers to apply for new Indian Bank cheque book from its official twitter handle citing, "Erstwhile Allahabad Bank customers can continue to enjoy a seamless banking experience with Indian Bank by ordering new cheque books as the old ones will no longer be acceptable w.e.f 1st October, 2021."

Erstwhile Allahabad Bank customers can continue to enjoy a seamless banking experience with Indian Bank by ordering new cheque books as the old ones will no longer be acceptable w.e.f 1st October, 2021.#IndianBank pic.twitter.com/LUPHSrV84d — Indian Bank (@MyIndianBank) September 14, 2021

Allahabad Bank customers can go through net banking, mobile banking or via bank branch to get new cheque book of the Indian Bank.

Likewise, Punjab National Bank also asked its Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India customers to apply for new PNB passbook from its official twitter handle citing, "Old cheque book of eOBC and eUNI are going to be discontinued from 01-10-2021. Please replace your old cheque book of eOBC and eUNI with PNB cheque book with updated PNB IFSC and MICR. Get your new cheque book your branch or apply through ATM/IBS/PNB one."

The PNB tweet went on to add that all customers are requested to use new PNB cheque book with updated IFSC and MICR only from now onwards to avoid any transactional inconvenience.

Take note & apply for your new cheque book through👇



➡️ ATM

➡️ Internet Banking

➡️ PNB One

➡️ Branch pic.twitter.com/OEmRM1x6j0 — Punjab National Bank (@pnbindia) September 8, 2021

Apart from this, owing to Government of India's (GoI's) bank merger plan, Syndicate Bank was merged into Canara Bank while Corporation Bank and Andhra Bank were merged into Union Bank of India.

