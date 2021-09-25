Cheque book of these 3 PSU banks to become invalid from next month. Details here

Likewise, Punjab National Bank also asked its Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India customers to apply for new PNB passbook from its official twitter handle citing, "Old cheque book of eOBC and eUNI are going to be discontinued from 01-10-2021. Please replace your old cheque book of eOBC and eUNI with PNB cheque book with updated PNB IFSC and MICR. Get your new cheque book your branch or apply through ATM/IBS/PNB one."

