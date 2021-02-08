Cheque clearance process all set to get faster thanks to CTS

To expedite the process of clearance of cheques, the RBI has announced bringing all bank branches under the Cheque Truncation System (CTS). Also, the apex bank wants to centralize the digital payment helpline to address consumer grievances.

Currently, CTS is operational in most of the clearing houses across India. However, some bank branches are yet to come under its purview.

About 18,000 bank branches are still outside any formal clearing arrangement. It is now proposed to bring all these bank branches under CTS clearing by September.

With this measure, all bank branches in the country would be covered under the CTS. This will enhance customer convenience and bring operational efficiency to the paper-based clearing system.

Under CTS, physical cheques are retained at the presenting bank and don’t move to the paying banks. Instead, an electronic image of the cheque is transmitted to the paying branch through the clearing house along with relevant information like data on the MICR band, presentation date and presenting bank.

“Since the physical movement of instruments is stopped under CTS, it lowers the cost of collection of cheques and reduces the scope of loss of instruments in transit. CTS has also led to the consolidation of multiple clearing locations managed by different banks with varying service levels into a nationwide standard clearing system with uniform processes," said Adhil Shetty, CEO, BankBazaar.com. “This has removed logistics and reconciliation-related issues for banks. Besides, it has also made geographical and jurisdictional limitations insignificant, and translated into faster, better and seamless services at lower charges."

CTS makes the entire activity of cheque processing and clearing faster for customers.

A centralized helpline to address grievances is much-needed due to the pace at which digital payments are growing. The central helpline will address customer queries about various digital payment products and provide information on grievance redressal mechanisms available, said RBI governor Shaktikanta Das.

The growth in electronic payments poses its own set of challenges for customers.

For example, Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has witnessed an annual compound growth rate of 414% since its launch in 2016. A substantial number of failed transactions has accompanied growth.

According to data from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), some banks saw a more than 9% decline rate in payments in December. These are transactions declined due to technical reasons, such as unavailability of systems and network issues on the bank or NPCI side.

NPCI owns and operates the UPI platform.

Naveen Kukreja, CEO and co-founder, Paisabazaar.com said, “The decision to set up a centralized 24x7 helpline for queries related to digital payment products will enhance consumer trust and confidence in digital payment systems and help increase the acceptance and penetration of digital payments."

