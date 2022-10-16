Chess, martial arts and trading: Meet FYERS‘ boss Tejas Khoday

The strategy that has almost always worked for me is counter cyclical investing. For example, before Narendra Modi became prime minister, markets were going down because public sector banks were on the verge of defaulting in 2012-13. Mid-2013 was the worst time to be invested in bank stocks. But in November 2013, when the markets bottomed out, I thought that was the best time to invest. But there was so much bad news out there that the markets started improving only by May 2014 onwards. What has worked for me is investing when people think it’s doomsday. Another thing that’s worked is I believe in investing in the early phase of irrational exuberance.

