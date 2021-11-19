Child tax credit payments 2021: Who is eligible and how much are they?

The IRS is setting up systems that let people update their information more frequently than the annual tax return, and people can now update their bank account information, mailing address and income. Future iterations expected within weeks would allow for changes in child custody and family size, including new babies whose parents would be eligible for the payment. People who sign up for the payment after the first ones go out will get somewhat larger payments to make up for any missed ones. The IRS is regularly updating its detailed information and questions and answers. The White House has made more information available at www.childtaxcredit.gov.