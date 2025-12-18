Two to tango: How child-free couples are rethinking retirement, health and legacy
Across urban India, child-free couples are intentionally reshaping their finances, prioritising flexibility, early retirement, experiences, and long-term self-reliance over traditional child-centric milestones and expenses.
For Dipshikha Bhattacharyya, a 43-year-old communication professional in Pune, and Sambit Pal, a 44-year-old journalist turned academician, the decision to not have children wasn’t driven by financial considerations. It was a mutual, conscious choice rooted in the belief that they didn’t want to bring a new life into the world unless they could do so with complete conviction. “Choosing to remain child-free has given us clarity about what we want our long-term financial life to look like," said Bhattacharyya.