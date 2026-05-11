Children Educational Allowance, Section 80C tuition fee deduction—See how you can claim tax benefit of up to ₹4.38 lakh

Children Educational Allowance helps employees cover educational expenses for their children under the old tax regime. Here's a look at the eligibility and non-eligibility of tuition fees deduction under Section 80C.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated11 May 2026, 11:11 PM IST
File photo of children at the school in Andhra Pradesh, India. The Children Educational Allowance helps employees cover educational expenses for their children under the old tax regime.
File photo of children at the school in Andhra Pradesh, India. The Children Educational Allowance helps employees cover educational expenses for their children under the old tax regime. (Representative photo )

The Income-tax Act (ITA) provides tax exemption for Children Education Allowance provided to salaried individuals by the employer to covers tuition fees for up to two children in a given financial year and within specified limit, under the old tax regime.

Further, there is also provision for deduction under Section 80C of the ITA up to 1.5 lakh for two children within a financial year, under the old tax regime.

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Notably, CEA and tuition fees deduction are two separate tax benefits that can be claimed by salaried taxpayers. The total relief available from both is up to 4,38,000. See below for calculations:

CEA: What are the prescribed limits and conditions?

As per Section 10 of the ITA, CEA is allowed for a maximum of two children, with up to 3,000 per month, per child. This works out to total exemption of 72,000 annually for two children's educational fees.

Further, there is provision for hostel expenditure allowance, which can be claimed up to 9,000/month per child, which totals to 2,16,000/year for two children.

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There is no maximum age for the children, and the exemption is open for fees paid to a school, college, university or other educational institution within India.

Notably, Children Education Allowance (CEA) is not applicable under the new tax regime.

Tuition fees deduction under Section 80C: Who can claim?

This deduction can be claimed by a parents or guardians for actual tuition fees of up to two children, paid within a financial year, to a school, college, university or other educational institution in India.

Only available under the old tax regime, the deduction is capped at 1.5 lakh total for both children in a financial year.

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According to a Clear Tax report, the deduction is available only on tuition fees paid during the financial year. If payment is pending, deduction is not allowed.

Non-eligibility of Tuition Fees Deduction under Section 80C

  • Not available for payment of part-time courses.
  • Not available for payment made by self, by spouse, by brother or by sister, or for father or for mother or any other relative.
  • The school, college, university or other educational institution has to be within India.

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  • Only available under the old tax regime, cannot be claimed under the new regime.

How to claim CEA, tuition fees deduction?

  • Salaried individuals can claim both (CEA and tuitions fees deduction) by submit fee receipt as proof. The payment must also declare in Form 12BB or claimed at time of filing your income tax returns (ITR).
  • Non-salaried individuals (self-employed, freelancers, businesspeople, etc.) can only claim tuition fee deduction under Section 80C. The tuition paid must be declared in ITR and fee receipts maintained as proof in case of inquiry. As per Clear Tax, it is not mandatory to submit the documentation.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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