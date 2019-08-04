(Photo: iStock)
(Photo: iStock)

Children up to a certain age can be included in family health policies

1 min read . Updated: 04 Aug 2019, 09:18 PM IST Abhishek Bondia

  • If your daughter is dependent on you, you can include her under your existing coverage by converting your policy to a family floater plan
  • Family floater plan would cover daughter only up to a particular cut-off age

I have an individual health insurance policy. I want to get one for my daughter as well. Should I ask the insurer to include her in my policy or buy a new one for her? I pay an annual premium of 12,000.

— Gayatri Kusum

If your daughter is dependent on you, you can include her under your existing coverage by converting your policy to a family floater plan. The family floater plan would cover you and your daughter under the same sum insured. This, typically, works out cheaper than buying a new health plan.

However, the family floater plan would cover your daughter only up to a particular cut-off age. This cut-off age varies between different plans and ranges between 18 and 25 years. Thereafter, you will need to migrate her into a separate individual plan. In case your daughter is nearing the cut-off age, then it is simpler to just buy an individual plan for her right away.

Abhishek Bondia is principal officer and managing director, SecureNow.in. Queries at mintmoney@livemint.com


RELATED STORIES
Buying health insurance is an important decision because this insurance serves you for life.

Your best options to secure your family's health with a cover of 50 lakhs

1 min read . 02 Jul 2019
Your best options to secure your family's health with a cover of ₹10 lakh

Your best options to secure your family's health with a cover of 10 lakh

1 min read . 18 Jun 2019
Your best options to secure your family's health with a cover of ₹5 lakh

Your best options to secure your family's health with a cover of 5 lakh

1 min read . 11 Jun 2019
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue