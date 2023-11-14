Children's Day 2023: Four benefits of investing in Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY)
Children's Day 2023: Investors can claim income tax benefits on up to ₹1.50 lakh invested in an SSY account in a financial year, and the interest generated is tax-free.
Children's Day 2023: Every year, on November 14, Children's Day is celebrated as a mark of respect to the first Prime Minister of independent India. Jawaharlal Nehru was fondly called ‘Chacha Nehru’. To celebrate the day, every year, several activities are organised for students in schools nationwide.