Children’s Day special: practical money lessons and habits to teach your kids

Talking about money with children can feel like a heavy conversation, but parents need not make it complicated. From rolling the dice in a game of Monopoly to colouring a progress chart for a new bicycle, simple activities can teach financial discipline more effectively than serious lectures or complex spreadsheets.
When festive cash gifts become savings projects and grocery trips turn into budgeting challenges, children learn to manage money through everyday experiences, often with little explanation. This Children’s Day, passing on financial discipline need not involve a formal sit-down conversation. It can start with turning daily habits into lessons that stay with children for life.