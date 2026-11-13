Children’s Day special: practical money lessons and habits to teach your kids

Ann Jacob
3 min read13 Nov 2026, 10:30 AM IST
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Parents can teach children financial discipline through everyday activities, from distinguishing needs and wants at the supermarket to saving festive cash and tracking spending. (Pexel)
Summary
From supermarket budgets and festive savings to board games and money diaries, simple everyday activities can help children learn financial discipline and build habits that last.

Talking about money with children can feel like a heavy conversation, but parents need not make it complicated. From rolling the dice in a game of Monopoly to colouring a progress chart for a new bicycle, simple activities can teach financial discipline more effectively than serious lectures or complex spreadsheets.

When festive cash gifts become savings projects and grocery trips turn into budgeting challenges, children learn to manage money through everyday experiences, often with little explanation. This Children’s Day, passing on financial discipline need not involve a formal sit-down conversation. It can start with turning daily habits into lessons that stay with children for life.

Supermarket lessons

A routine trip to the supermarket can double as a money lesson. “Going to the supermarket can become a game where they see milk, school shoes, chocolates, a new toy, and identify which items they want to skip to save money, and which ones they want to spend on," suggests Jinal Mehta, a Mumbai-based certified financial planner.

Categorizing items such as school shoes as needs and chocolates as wants teaches children to think twice before spending.

Festive savings

In Indian households, children usually receive cash during Diwali, birthdays and festivals. Instead of parents holding on to it or children spending it all, Mehta recommends turning the money into a festive savings project or challenge.

Deposit a portion of the amount into a piggy bank or a minor's savings account for a year. When the festival arrives the following year, count the savings together and add a small parent ‘bonus’. This gives children a visual demonstration of how interest works as they wait for their money to grow.

Also Read | Financial literacy for children: Why early money lessons matter

Learning through games

Dilshad Billimoria, a CFP and founder of Dilzer Consultants, highlights the importance of instilling money values gently during the formative years. She suggests an envelope budgeting system: allocate monthly budgets into physical envelopes for categories such as ice cream, savings and donations. Once an envelope is empty, spending on that item must stop for the month.

Another way to make money conversations fun is through games. Dilshad recommends board games such as Monopoly to introduce concepts of rent, loans, liquidity and risk.

Make goals visible

Waiting becomes easier when children have a clear goal. Mehta advises pinning a picture and the price of an item a child wants, such as a bicycle or a book set, on a chart. Children can colour in a section each time they save money towards it, buying the item once the chart is full.

This helps build the concept of delayed gratification and teaches children to save towards something they want rather than expect an immediate purchase.

Track the money

For older children, a practical starting point can be another supermarket exercise. Parents can give them a modest grocery budget and a shopping list, allowing them to compare brands, prices and pack sizes. This exposes them to real-world prices and teaches them to work within a budget.

Also Read | Beyond summer camps and classes: lifelong money lessons for your child

Mehta also suggests maintaining a money diary in which children record their income and expenses, marking each entry with a smiley or a sad face to answer the question: ‘Was it worth it?’

As children reach their mid-teens, Dilshad encourages parents to take them to the bank and let them independently fill out deposit and withdrawal slips. She also suggests asking them to read, understand and summarise basic financial terms such as inflation and interest rates, and then explain these to their parents.

In a world where the gap between wanting and buying is shrinking, teaching children to pause, evaluate, compare and reconsider purchases is a valuable skill. Simple exercises can also introduce concepts such as interest, compounding and investing early in life.

Also Read | NCERT Class 9: New chapters on personal finance, SIPs and startups

This Children’s Day, give children the tools to understand how money works and how to make it work for them.

About the Author

Ann Jacob

Ann Jacob is a personal finance correspondent with Mint. She writes for Mint Money, where she works to make the complex world of finance feel clear and worth paying attention to through stories that actually make sense to her readers. She holds a BA in English, with a triple major in mass communication, literature and journalism. As an alumna of the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai, she also holds a postgraduate diploma in multimedia journalism. She has earlier worked with NDTV Profit, where she spent a year and a half decoding markets, personal finance, commodity, earnings, and everything in between. <br><br>Ann is particularly drawn to stories where life and money collide, right from decoding Gen Z’s changing spending habits and figuring out what really goes into building a good credit score, to exploring the everyday art of budgeting well. Her work leans into features and trend-driven stories that zoom into how one can earn, spend, and save well. In her stories, she aims to strip away the jargon, provide actionable insight from experts and write personal finance stories that are closest to reality.

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

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