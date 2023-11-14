Children’s Day: From PPF to real estate, 8 investment options you can choose from, for your child
13 min read 14 Nov 2023, 07:38 AM IST Join usAbeer Ray
Investing for children is not easy. It takes considerable decision-making to decide which investment options will help secure their future depending on how much you are looking to secure for them
Children’s Day provides an excellent occasion to reflect on ensuring the lasting financial well-being of our children. Rather than gifting your children expensive items that may not be of use for too long, leverage this day to initiate plans for their education, marriage, and other significant life milestones. Relying solely on saving money in a bank account might not suffice to safeguard your child’s financial future. The impact of inflation can gradually diminish the value of your savings. Moreover, given the generally low interest rates offered by banks, the growth of your money may be relatively slow.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message