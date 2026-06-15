China vs Russia — I asked Gemini which international solo trip is best under ₹1.5 lakh

As a solo traveller with a limited budget and an ardent wish to explore beyond the obvious international travel destinations for Indians, I turned to Gemini to help me decide between China and Russia for a 7-10-day mid-budget trip.
I have a total budget of ₹1,50,000 for an international trip, and I am choosing between China and Russia. If you had to pick one, which destination offers a better, more fulfilling travel experience within this budget? Please break down the costs for flights, mid-range accommodation, visas, and daily expenses for a 7-to-10-day itinerary, and highlight the main pros and cons of each country for an Indian traveller right now.
Choosing between China and Russia on a budget of ₹1,50,000 is a fantastic dilemma. Both offer monumental history, incredible architecture, and vast cultural depth. However, when trying to stretch your budget to cover a mid-range, fulfilling 7-to-10-day itinerary, China emerges as the clear winner.
While Russia offers lower daily costs and a very efficient e-visa system, flight costs from India to Moscow or St. Petersburg have significantly increased. Taking up nearly half of your total budget on a flight ticket alone severely squeezes what you can spend on accommodation, domestic travel, and experiences.
China, on the other hand, benefits from significantly cheaper flight connectivity, lower visa fees, and an incredibly cost-effective high-speed rail network, allowing you to have a much more premium, seamless, and "mid-range" experience.
Here is the comprehensive cost breakdown and comparative analysis for both destinations.
China allows you to execute a classic "Golden Triangle" itinerary (Beijing – Xi'an – Shanghai) comfortably within your budget.
Estimated Total Cost: ₹98,985 – ₹1,25,985
Remaining Buffer: ₹24,000+ (Perfect for shopping, experiences like a Huangpu River cruise, or upgrading your dining).
A budget of ₹1,50,000 forces a much tighter squeeze in Russia, primarily restricted to a single city (Moscow) or a tightly managed Moscow-St. Petersburg split.
Estimated Total Cost: ₹1,13,300 – ₹1,46,300
Remaining Buffer: ₹3,700 – ₹36,700 (Very tight; any unexpected surge in flight pricing or summer hotel spikes could push you over budget).
If you want a trip where you can easily afford comfortable hotels, take high-speed trains across the country, eat wherever you want, and still have cash left over, choose China. Just ensure you spend a weekend setting up your VPN and Alipay wallet before you fly out.
Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers. <br><br> Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging. <br><br> At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism. <br><br> Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist. <br><br> Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.
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