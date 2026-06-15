China vs Russia — I asked Gemini which international solo trip is best under ₹1.5 lakh

If you want a trip where you can easily afford comfortable hotels, take high-speed trains across the country, eat wherever you want, and still have cash left over, choose…

Arshdeep Kaur
Published15 Jun 2026, 04:56 PM IST
AI-generated image
AI-generated image(Gemini)

As a solo traveller with a limited budget and an ardent wish to explore beyond the obvious international travel destinations for Indians, I turned to Gemini to help me decide between China and Russia for a 7-10-day mid-budget trip.

My Gemini prompt

I have a total budget of 1,50,000 for an international trip, and I am choosing between China and Russia. If you had to pick one, which destination offers a better, more fulfilling travel experience within this budget? Please break down the costs for flights, mid-range accommodation, visas, and daily expenses for a 7-to-10-day itinerary, and highlight the main pros and cons of each country for an Indian traveller right now.

Also Read | Ditch Thailand, Vietnam — I asked Gemini for offbeat international destinations

Here's what AI said:

Choosing between China and Russia on a budget of 1,50,000 is a fantastic dilemma. Both offer monumental history, incredible architecture, and vast cultural depth. However, when trying to stretch your budget to cover a mid-range, fulfilling 7-to-10-day itinerary, China emerges as the clear winner.

While Russia offers lower daily costs and a very efficient e-visa system, flight costs from India to Moscow or St. Petersburg have significantly increased. Taking up nearly half of your total budget on a flight ticket alone severely squeezes what you can spend on accommodation, domestic travel, and experiences.

China, on the other hand, benefits from significantly cheaper flight connectivity, lower visa fees, and an incredibly cost-effective high-speed rail network, allowing you to have a much more premium, seamless, and "mid-range" experience.

Here is the comprehensive cost breakdown and comparative analysis for both destinations.

Budget & Cost Breakdown (7 to 10 Days)

Option A: China (Recommended)

China allows you to execute a classic "Golden Triangle" itinerary (Beijing – Xi'an – Shanghai) comfortably within your budget.

  • Flights: 34,000 – 42,000 (Round-trip from major Indian hubs like Delhi or Mumbai to cities like Guangzhou, Shanghai, or Beijing via connecting flights like IndiGo, AirAsia, or Vietnam Airlines).
  • Visa: 4,985 (The Chinese Embassy has extended visa fee reductions; a single-entry tourist visa fee is 2,900 + approximately 2,085 VFS application centre service fee).
  • Accommodation (Mid-range): 24,000 – 32,000 ( 3,000 – 4,000 per night gets you a highly rated, modern 3- or 4-star boutique hotel or an international chain like Ibis/Atour, close to metro lines).
  • Daily Expenses (Food, Metro, Sightseeing): 28,000 – 35,000 (Around 3,500 – 4,000 per day. Street food and local restaurants are incredibly cheap; entry tickets to major sights like the Forbidden City or Great Wall cost around 500– 1,000 each).
  • Domestic Bullet Trains: 8,000 – 12,000 (High-speed trains connecting Beijing, Xi'an, and Shanghai are efficient and highly economical).

Estimated Total Cost: 98,985 – 1,25,985

Remaining Buffer: 24,000+ (Perfect for shopping, experiences like a Huangpu River cruise, or upgrading your dining).

Also Read | I asked Gemini for visa-free international destinations for Indian tourists

Option B: Russia

A budget of 1,50,000 forces a much tighter squeeze in Russia, primarily restricted to a single city (Moscow) or a tightly managed Moscow-St. Petersburg split.

  • Flights: 55,000 – 70,000 (Round-trip via connecting hubs like flydubai or Etihad. Direct options are limited and push to the higher end).
  • Visa: 4,300 (The unified electronic visa (e-Visa) is incredibly streamlined, costs around USD 52, and requires no invitation letter).
  • Accommodation (Mid-range): 24,000 – 32,000 ( 3,000 – 4,000 per night for a solid mid-range hotel outside the absolute centre of Moscow, though prices fluctuate seasonally).
  • Daily Expenses (Food, Metro, Sightseeing): 25,000 – 32,000 (Roughly 3,000 – 3,500 per day. Eating out at local stolovayas (cafeterias) is incredibly cheap, and the Moscow Metro is very inexpensive).
  • Domestic Travel (Sapsan Train): 5,000 – 8,000 (If you choose to divide your time between Moscow and St. Petersburg).

Estimated Total Cost: 1,13,300 – 1,46,300

Remaining Buffer: 3,700 – 36,700 (Very tight; any unexpected surge in flight pricing or summer hotel spikes could push you over budget).

Pros and Cons for an Indian Traveller Right Now

Travelling to China: Pros

  • Superb Value for Money: Lower flight costs leave you with plenty of liquidity to enjoy your actual holiday rather than just paying for the transit.
  • Unrivalled Infrastructure: Travelling between cities via 350 km/h bullet trains is an experience in itself. City metros are incredibly cheap, clean, and English-friendly.
  • Culinary Diversity: While authentic Chinese food differs from Indo-Chinese, the sheer variety of vegetarian options (tofu, mushroom dishes, Buddhist vegetarian restaurants) and familiar rice- and noodle-based dishes make it highly adaptable.
  • Safety & Scale: It is exceptionally safe for tourists, and sights like the Great Wall or the Shanghai skyline are truly awe-inspiring.

Travelling to China: Cons

  • Digital Wall: Google Maps, WhatsApp, Uber, and Instagram do not work without a premium, pre-configured VPN. You must download local alternatives (Amap/Baidu for maps, WeChat/Alipay for payments).
  • Completely Cashless: China operates almost entirely on digital wallets linked to apps. You will need to set up Alipay or WeChat Pay on your Indian credit/debit card before you arrive, as many places cannot accept physical cash.
  • Language Barrier: English is not widely spoken outside the hotel staff, so translation apps (like Microsoft Translator) are used constantly.

Also Read | I asked ChatGPT how to fund a Europe trip—SIPs or credit cards?

Travelling to Russia: Pros

  • Effortless e-Visa: The paperless tourist e-visa can be processed online in just 4 calendar days, without complex flight/hotel bookings or agent intervention.
  • Breathtaking Aesthetics: The Red Square, the Kremlin, St. Basil’s Cathedral, and the Hermitage Museum offer a distinct, Eurocentric, fairy-tale visual experience unlike any other.
  • Favourable Exchange Rates: The Russian Ruble provides decent purchasing power for Indian travellers, making local dining, ballet tickets, and museum entries very affordable once you are on the ground.
  • Warm Hospitality: Russian people are historically very warm, welcoming, and enthusiastic toward Indian tourists.

Travelling to Russia: Cons

  • Flight Bottleneck: Airfare will consume 40% to 50% of your total budget, forcing you to compromise on your hotel quality or activities to stay under 1,50,000.
  • Financial Sanctions: International Visa and Mastercard credit/debit cards issued in India will not work anywhere in Russia due to current global banking sanctions. You must carry physical US Dollars or Euros to exchange for cash Rubles at banks upon arrival, or look into getting a local Russian "Mir" card on-site.
  • Vegetarian Challenges: Outside major cities or dedicated Indian/Georgian restaurants, finding strictly vegetarian food can be a challenge, as Russian cuisine heavily prioritises meat and potatoes.

Verdict

If you want a trip where you can easily afford comfortable hotels, take high-speed trains across the country, eat wherever you want, and still have cash left over, choose China. Just ensure you spend a weekend setting up your VPN and Alipay wallet before you fly out.

About the Author

Arshdeep Kaur

Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers. <br><br> Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging. <br><br> At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism. <br><br> Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist. <br><br> Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.

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