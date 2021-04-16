Choose an insurer with a claim settlement ratio of at least 95%

I recommend the critical illness rider along with term insurance. This rider will pay a lump sum in case the insured gets diagnosed with one of the named critical illnesses. The key thing to look at in critical illness is the number and types covered. This varies from one insurer to another and ranges between four to 25. Prefer an insurer with a higher number of critical illnesses covered. Also, opt for critical illness riders that cover diseases that may not require extensive hospitalization, such as Alzheimer’s or stroke. These diseases are difficult to cover in standalone health insurance.