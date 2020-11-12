Choose equity funds in keeping with your risk profile

It is good that you are starting a corpus for your daughter’s education from her initial years. The investments are helping you save tax is an added advantage. You have started monthly investments for ₹10,000 in two equity-linked savings schemes (ELSS). However, Nippon India Tax saver is an underperformer so should be changed. While you can redeem or switch a part of the investment which is long term (held for more than three years from the date of purchase of each transaction), short-term investment (held for less than three years) needs to be held till the lock in gets completed. Also, it is better to avoid any new schemes (NFOs) and it is recommended that you pick and invest from among existing performing schemes. It will also be better to increase investments in your existing monthly schemes.