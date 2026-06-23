Choose right personal loan by comparing interest rates, tenure and repayment flexibility

Choose the right personal loan for your financial goals. Comparing interest rates, loan tenure, repayment flexibility and processing charges can help reduce costs, improve affordability and support better long-term financial planning.

Shivam Shukla
Published23 Jun 2026, 12:44 PM IST
Comparing personal loan options, repayment tenures and processing fees can help borrowers secure competitive interest rates, reduce overall borrowing costs and manage repayments more effectively.
Comparing personal loan options, repayment tenures and processing fees can help borrowers secure competitive interest rates, reduce overall borrowing costs and manage repayments more effectively.

A personal loan is a way to meet urgent financial obligations, such as covering medical emergencies, funding higher education costs, planning a wedding or reconstructing your home. It can also help consolidate debt.

Selecting the right loan is vital to ensuring it supports your desired objective and financial goals without creating unnecessary economic pressure.

You should never be in a position to miss your personal loan Equated Monthly Instalment (EMI) due to financial stress. For this, you must plan your personal loan carefully and ensure the loan product you choose aligns with your current financial limitations and long-term financial goals.

Factors to consider before applying for a fresh loan

Before you apply for a personal loan, you should identify why you need the loan and calculate the exact amount you require.

When you borrow only what you actually need, this approach helps in reducing interest costs and makes repayment more manageable. One vital factor that must not be overlooked is the applicable interest rates.

For example, in June, Axis Bank is offering personal loan interest rates as low as 8.95% per annum. HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, among others, are providing interest rates from 9.99% onwards.

Also Read | Personal loan rates June 2026: Check HDFC, ICICI, Axis & other top banks' offers

This aspect is vital as even a minor difference in rates can significantly influence the total cost of the loan. One must also pay attention to hidden and processing charges.

Let us look at several factors that can directly affect the total loan amount, your repayment trajectory and your overall loan borrowing experience.

Factor

Why It Matters

What to Look For

Loan AmountAffects monthly payments and total debtBorrow only what is necessary
Interest RateDetermines overall borrowing costCompare rates from multiple lenders
Loan TenureImpacts EMI and total interest paidChoose a tenure that suits your budget and repayment capacity
Repayment FlexibilityProvides financial convenienceCheck for prepayment and part-payment options and charges (if any)
Additional ChargesCan increase total loan costReview processing fees and penalties

Fundamentals of loan tenure

The loan tenure must align with your repayment capacity. Shorter tenures generally mean higher EMIs but lower overall interest costs, whereas longer tenures offer lower EMIs but require the borrower to pay higher total interest.

Significance of lender reputation and its grievance redressal mechanism

The reputation of the lending institution, its grievance redressal mechanism, customer service quality, transparency and the seamlessness of loan processing, along with the speed of loan disbursement, should all be compared and analysed before making a borrowing decision.

A personal loan, therefore, is a contractual obligation under which a financial institution lends you money in accordance with the terms of the agreement and expects you to repay the amount in fixed instalments.

Also Read | Repay your home loan faster with an overdraft facility: Here's how it works

Choosing the right personal loan requires careful planning and comparison. Before making any borrowing decision, it is advisable to consult a certified financial advisor.

Financial AdvisorEMIsPersonal LoanInterest Rates
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