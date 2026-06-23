Choose right personal loan by comparing interest rates, tenure and repayment flexibility

A personal loan is a way to meet urgent financial obligations, such as covering medical emergencies, funding higher education costs, planning a wedding or reconstructing your home. It can also help consolidate debt.

Selecting the right loan is vital to ensuring it supports your desired objective and financial goals without creating unnecessary economic pressure.

You should never be in a position to miss your personal loan Equated Monthly Instalment (EMI) due to financial stress. For this, you must plan your personal loan carefully and ensure the loan product you choose aligns with your current financial limitations and long-term financial goals.

Factors to consider before applying for a fresh loan Before you apply for a personal loan, you should identify why you need the loan and calculate the exact amount you require.

When you borrow only what you actually need, this approach helps in reducing interest costs and makes repayment more manageable. One vital factor that must not be overlooked is the applicable interest rates.

For example, in June, Axis Bank is offering personal loan interest rates as low as 8.95% per annum. HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, among others, are providing interest rates from 9.99% onwards.

This aspect is vital as even a minor difference in rates can significantly influence the total cost of the loan. One must also pay attention to hidden and processing charges.

Let us look at several factors that can directly affect the total loan amount, your repayment trajectory and your overall loan borrowing experience.

Factor Why It Matters What to Look For Loan Amount Affects monthly payments and total debt Borrow only what is necessary Interest Rate Determines overall borrowing cost Compare rates from multiple lenders Loan Tenure Impacts EMI and total interest paid Choose a tenure that suits your budget and repayment capacity Repayment Flexibility Provides financial convenience Check for prepayment and part-payment options and charges (if any) Additional Charges Can increase total loan cost Review processing fees and penalties

Fundamentals of loan tenure The loan tenure must align with your repayment capacity. Shorter tenures generally mean higher EMIs but lower overall interest costs, whereas longer tenures offer lower EMIs but require the borrower to pay higher total interest.

Significance of lender reputation and its grievance redressal mechanism The reputation of the lending institution, its grievance redressal mechanism, customer service quality, transparency and the seamlessness of loan processing, along with the speed of loan disbursement, should all be compared and analysed before making a borrowing decision.

A personal loan, therefore, is a contractual obligation under which a financial institution lends you money in accordance with the terms of the agreement and expects you to repay the amount in fixed instalments.