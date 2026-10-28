Choosing equity mutual funds: Why long-term returns matter, but 1-year performance also deserves a look; experts explain

Investing in diversified active equity mutual funds, such as small-cap, mid-cap, large-cap, flexi-cap, and multi-cap funds, generally requires a long-term perspective because stock markets are volatile in the short term.
But what if a fund has positive three- and five-year returns but lags over one year? Experts say this warrants closer scrutiny. Here’s what investors should assess before investing, reviewing their holdings or exiting.
Gaurav Garg, Head - Research, Lemonn said the 3- and 5-year returns are averages, and averages can hide a bad recent year behind one or two exceptional ones. He cited two examples.
Vedant Gupte, Co-Founder and CEO of Investment platform Trackk, said a weak one-year return in a falling market that still beats peers is a good sign. But one-year returns also help distinguish funds that consistently outperform peers from those whose long-term track records depend on one or two exceptional years.
“Long-term returns tell you whether a fund has been good; the one-year tells you whether it still is. Investors need both, and most only check the first,” he added.
Harsh Vardhan Dawar, ACA, CFA, FRM, Founder of Wealth Cafe, said long-term rolling returns should carry greater weight than short-term returns when evaluating an equity fund. However, investors must analyse the reasons behind any short-term underperformance.
Garg explained the following metrics investors should assess to analyse the performance of equity funds.
|Metric
|What investors should check
|Warning signs
|Benchmark and peer comparison
|Compare returns with the TRI benchmark and category average over the same period.
|A 5-percentage-point lag or underperformance against both for 12–18 months in normal markets.
|Rolling returns
|Assess 3-year rolling returns over 7–10 years.
|Benchmark outperformance in fewer than 50% of rolling periods. Around 75% is a useful consistency indicator.
|Downside protection
|Check the downside capture ratio against the benchmark.
|A ratio above 100 means the fund falls more than its index.
|Risk-adjusted returns
|Compare Sharpe and Sortino ratios, standard deviation, beta and information ratio with peers.
|Sharpe less than 1, beta above 1.1 or a negative information ratio warrants scrutiny.
|Portfolio concentration
|Check the weight of the top 10 holdings and sector exposure.
|Top 10 holdings exceeding 55–60% of portfolio. SEBI caps exposure to a single stock at 10%.
|Fund manager or strategy changes
|Review portfolio changes over 2–4 quarters.
|Portfolio turnover ratio above 75–100% in a fund claiming a buy-and-hold approach, or significant drift from its investment mandate.
Dawar mentioned a key point. Compare a fund’s performance with its relevant benchmark. For instance, investors should assess a large-cap fund against a large-cap index rather than compare its returns with those of small- or mid-cap funds.
A new fund manager is the biggest risk to a record built by one person, and a strategy change, merger or sharp rise in assets under management matters too, especially in small- and mid-cap funds where size hurts, Gupte added.
Gupte advised investors to avoid fresh investments if a fund has consistently underperformed both its benchmark and peers, or if the fund manager or investment strategy has changed.
Garg outlined when investors should pause fresh investments or consider exiting an equity fund.
|Action
|When it is justified
|Pause new lumpsum money
|The fund has lagged both its benchmark and its category for 2–4 quarters, or has a new manager whose approach is still unclear. Existing SIPs can usually continue while you watch.
|Formal review
|Performance gap of 5+ percentage points, weaker rolling returns, downside capture above 100, or rising turnover or concentration.
|Exit
|Lagging both the benchmark and the category for 12–18 months in normal markets, alongside structural, managerial or governance concerns.
Consider exiting when persistent underperformance against the benchmark and peers coincides with weaker downside protection or changes in management or strategy, Gupte added.
He said, “Don't wait for long-term numbers to catch up, because they follow trouble rather than predict it. Equally, a single bad year alone is not grounds to exit, since panic selling after one weak year can be costly.”
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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