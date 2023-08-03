Which funds are suitable for a systematic withdrawal plan?2 min read 03 Aug 2023, 10:11 PM IST
One can either go for a plain vanilla debt fund such as ultra-short-term funds, which are less sensitive to interest rate movements, compared to longer duration funds. The other option is conservative hybrid funds.
I have built a good corpus through a mix of equity and hybrid funds. I am nearing retirement and would be seeking regular cash flows through my investments. Which funds are suitable for a systematic withdrawal plan (SWP)?
