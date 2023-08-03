Which funds are suitable for a systematic withdrawal plan?

You can continue your SIPs. But for large-cap funds, it is better to go with passively-managed funds. So, you can consider index funds for further investments in the large- cap category. It is increasingly becoming difficult for large-cap schemes to beat the Nifty 50 Index benchmark. Therefore, you may consider a Nifty Index Fund. For potential outperformance, you can consider investing in active funds in the mid-cap and small-cap space.