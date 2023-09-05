Don’t invest randomly. Here’s how to choose the correct SIP amount3 min read 05 Sep 2023, 10:26 PM IST
While investing ₹15,000-20,000 per month is good, the question is whether it will be enough to meet your goals. And that is where the question of ‘correct’ monthly SIP comes in.
When you started investing in mutual funds, your first brush was with tax-saver ELSS funds. And maybe you started with a small monthly systematic investment plan (SIP) of a few thousand (say ₹3,000-5,000) to test the waters. In a few years, you saw the growth (potential) of mutual funds and decided to invest more. And now, you invest ₹15,000-20,000 per month.