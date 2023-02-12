Choosing the right residency programme
These programs provide investors the optionality to live anywhere in the world
Residency and citizenship by investment (RCBI) programmes have become very popular with international investors. These programmes, which involve investments that help secure permanent residency or passports in another country, provide investors the optionality to live anywhere in the world. The investments are made with the objective of fulfilling the family’s lifestyle goals such as better education and career prospects for children, access to better healthcare, personal security, asset protection and global mobility.