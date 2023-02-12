Choosing the right residency programme

There are a large number of government-backed immigrant investor programmes in the world. The investment amounts, eligibility criteria and the regulations for each programme vary, as do the benefits. For example, the US has the EB-5 investor visa programme, which requires applicants to invest $800,000 in a US project that creates 10 jobs in the economy there, in exchange for green cards for the investors, their spouses and kids under the age of 21. The green cards, in turn, offer you the right to freely live, study and work in the US, with zero dependence on any employer to sponsor your visa.