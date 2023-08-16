Should you opt for the new or old income tax regime?

However, taxpayers earning above ₹7 lakh have to decide between the two regimes after computing the tax liability under both. Under the old tax regime, the tax rates are higher, however, certain exemption for allowances like house rent allowance (HRA), leave travel allowance (LTA) are allowed. Also, certain deductions are allowed for investments in equity linked saving schemes, Public Provident Fund (PPF), interest on housing loan, interest on education loan, premium paid for medical insurance, etc. It is important to analyse the impact of deductions/exemptions to be claimed vis-à-vis the benefit of lower tax rates in new tax regime.