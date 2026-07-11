Chose the new tax regime? Here are 5 ways to reduce your tax while filing ITR for AY 2026-27

The new tax regime offers lower tax rates but far fewer deductions and exemptions compared to the old tax regime. Hence, many salaried taxpayers believe there is little they can do to reduce their tax liability.
However, even under the new tax regime, there are some tax-saving provisions that can help lower your tax outgo while filing your income tax return (ITR) for AY 2026-27. Here are five of them.
Salaried employees opting for the new tax regime can claim a standard deduction of ₹75,000 while filing their tax return.
Under the old tax regime, the standard deduction is ₹50,000.
Under Section 80CCD(2) of the Income-tax Act, an employer’s contribution to the National Pension System (NPS) is exempt up to 14% of the employee's basic pay under the new regime.
This deduction is capped at 10% of the basic pay under the old regime.
Under Section 24(b) of the Income-tax Act, interest paid on a home loan can be claimed as a deduction without any limits against rental income from a let-out property. This benefit applies to both old and new tax regime.
The attractive aspect about this provision is that there is no limit for interest deduction under Section 24(b). You can claim full interest paid as a deduction against your rental income.
For a self-occupied property, a deduction of up to ₹2 lakh on home loan interest is available only under the old tax regime.
Family members of deceased employees (other than ex-servicemen) receiving a family pension can claim a deduction of one-third of the pension up to a maximum of ₹25,000 under the new tax regime, according to a Cleartax report.
The maximum deduction limit is ₹15,000 under the old regime.
A perquisite is a non-cash benefit provided by an employer to an employee as part of the salary package. While most perquisites are taxable, certain benefits are exempt from tax under both the old and new tax regimes.
These exempt perquisites can help reduce an employee's taxable salary. As per a Cleartax report, the following perquisites are exempt from taxation under new and old regimes.
Under the old tax regime, annual income up to ₹2.5 lakh remains exempt from tax. Income between ₹2.5 lakh and ₹5 lakh is taxed at 5%, while income from ₹5 lakh to ₹10 lakh attracts 20% tax. Earnings above ₹10 lakh continue to be taxed at 30%. Under the old tax regime, salaried individuals are eligible for a standard deduction of ₹50,000.
Under the new tax regime, income up to ₹4 lakh remains tax-free. Earnings between ₹4 lakh and ₹8 lakh attract 5% tax, while higher income brackets are taxed progressively from 10% to 30%. Under the new tax regime, salaried individuals are eligible for a standard deduction of ₹75,000.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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