Chqbook, NSDL Payments Bank tie up to launch zero-balance digital current account

“Chqbook’s mobile app brings together all the financial transactions a small business owner must handle, and these are available on demand and at their fingertips. We want to ensure that when a small business signs up with us, we offer them all financial services that they need to run and grow their business and they do not need to step out and waste time. Our all new digital current account is a game changer that will bring a significant shift in the way digital banking services are offered to this underserved segment. Our launch today not only appeals to our customers with its localization but addresses on the ground challenges, evident in the strong feedback and early adoption. Going forward, our efforts will be to open at least 20-25K current accounts in a month. Our goal is financial inclusion at national scale, and providing superlative customer experience through technology, and we are just getting started" said Vipul Sharma, Founder & CEO, Chqbook.