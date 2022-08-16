Chronicling the investment journey of Sapient Wealth’s Amit Bivalkar8 min read . Updated: 16 Aug 2022, 12:40 AM IST
- ‘I don’t invest in small-cap funds, and I prefer to take the flexi cap route; my average holding is seven years’
Amit Bivalkar, the founder of Sapient Wealth, has built one of India’s largest wealth management businesses with assets under management (AUM) of ₹12,000 crore within a span of just 13 years. He was alerted to the need for financial literacy early in life. When his father died, his family invested the provident fund corpus in some corporate deposits, on the advice of an agent. Some of that debt defaulted, dealing a serious financial blow to the family. Bivalkar joined the asset management industry and worked at AMCs such as DSP and AIG. After the market crash in 2009, he quit AIG to start Sapient with an AUM of just ₹70 crore. In this interview with Mint, he shares his journey of building Sapient Wealth brick by brick over the years and also throws light on his own investment strategy. Edited excerpts from the interview: