How Sapient Wealth’s Amit Bivalkar aced 14% returns

In 2008, I was with AIG. It went belly up in the US. Post that, we had just launched our infrastructure fund because infrastructure was the theme then. After the 2008 crash during September and October of 2008, a lot of investors were calling directly on our office landlines. And that made me think about why these people were not calling their advisor or banker. The clients used to tell us that the advisors and bankers were not picking up their calls. That is when it struck me that a lot of clients are orphaned. So, that was the period when we thought of starting Sapient. In June 2009, we started it.