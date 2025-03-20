Powered by:
A good credit score is important to help you get better loan deals and improve your eligibility chances for credit cards. But if you are facing problems such as differences in your credit report or if you want to raise disputes, then you need to contact your respective credit bureau’s customer care urgently.
In India, there are mainly four RBI approved credit bureaus which provide credit scores. These are; CIBIL, Equifax, CRIF High Mark and Experian.
Customer care number: 020-6715 6200 (Monday to Friday, 9:30 AM to 6:00 PM).
Email support: consumerrelations@crifhighmark.com
Address for written queries: CRIF High Mark Credit Information Services Pvt. Ltd., 709, The Capital, G-Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai – 400051
Error resolution: Quickly resolve inaccuracies in your credit report.
Credit score improvement: Disputing incorrect information can help improve your score.
Status updates: Get real-time updates on dispute resolution.
General queries: Address concerns related to credit score calculations and reports.
In conclusion, it is crucial to have access to credit bureaus’ customer care services to manage your credit score effectively. Knowing the right contact details can save time and speed up resolutions in raising disputes, clarifying doubt or obtaining your credit report. Make sure you monitor your credit score regularly, and in case you have any issues with your credit report, you must contact your credit bureau immediately.
