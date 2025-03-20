CIBIL, Equifax, Experian, or CRIF: Find the right customer care contact for credit score issues

A good credit score is important to help you get better loan deals and improve your eligibility chances for credit cards. But if you are facing problems such as differences in your credit report or if you want to raise disputes, then you need to contact your respective credit bureau’s customer care urgently.

In India, there are mainly four RBI approved credit bureaus which provide credit scores. These are; CIBIL, Equifax, CRIF High Mark and Experian.

How to reach CIBIL customer care for disputes Customer care number: 022-6140-4300 (Available Monday to Friday from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM)

022-6140-4300 (Available Monday to Friday from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM) Email support: info@cibil.com

info@cibil.com Address for written queries: TransUnion CIBIL Limited, One Indiabulls Centre, Tower 2A, 19th Floor, Senapati Bapat Marg, Elphinstone Road, Mumbai - 400013

How to reach Experian customer care for disputes Customer care number: 022-6641-9000 (Monday to Friday between 9:30 AM to 6:30 PM)

022-6641-9000 (Monday to Friday between 9:30 AM to 6:30 PM) Email support: consumer.support@in.experian.com

consumer.support@in.experian.com Address for written queries: Experian Credit Information Company of India Pvt. Ltd., 5th Floor, East Wing, Tower 3, Equinox Business Park, LBS Marg, Kurla (West), Mumbai - 400070 How to reach Equifax customer care for disputes Customer care number: 1800-209-3247 (Toll free – Monday to Friday 9:30 AM to 5:30 PM)

1800-209-3247 (Toll free – Monday to Friday 9:30 AM to 5:30 PM) Email support: contact@equifax.com

contact@equifax.com Address for written queries: Equifax Credit Information Services Pvt. Ltd., 9th Floor, 12 Solitaire Corporate Park, Andheri-Ghatkopar Link Road, Chakala, Andheri (East), Mumbai - 400093 How to reach CRIF High Mark customer care for disputes Customer care number: 020-6715 6200 (Monday to Friday, 9:30 AM to 6:00 PM).

Email support: consumerrelations@crifhighmark.com

Address for written queries: CRIF High Mark Credit Information Services Pvt. Ltd., 709, The Capital, G-Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai – 400051

Why contacting customer care for dispute is essential Error resolution: Quickly resolve inaccuracies in your credit report.

Credit score improvement: Disputing incorrect information can help improve your score.

Status updates: Get real-time updates on dispute resolution.

General queries: Address concerns related to credit score calculations and reports.