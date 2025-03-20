CIBIL, Equifax, Experian, or CRIF: Find the right customer care contact for credit score issues

A good credit score is essential for better loan offers and credit card eligibility. Contact your credit bureau urgently for disputes or inaccuracies. In India, the four main credit bureaus are CIBIL, Equifax, CRIF High Mark, and Experian, each with specific contact details for customer support.

Toshank Bhardwaj
Published20 Mar 2025, 01:17 PM IST
Maintaining a good credit score is vital for loan and credit card opportunities.

A good credit score is important to help you get better loan deals and improve your eligibility chances for credit cards. But if you are facing problems such as differences in your credit report or if you want to raise disputes, then you need to contact your respective credit bureau’s customer care urgently.

In India, there are mainly four RBI approved credit bureaus which provide credit scores. These are; CIBIL, Equifax, CRIF High Mark and Experian.

How to reach CIBIL customer care for disputes

  • Customer care number: 022-6140-4300 (Available Monday to Friday from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM)
  • Email support: info@cibil.com
  • Address for written queries: TransUnion CIBIL Limited, One Indiabulls Centre, Tower 2A, 19th Floor, Senapati Bapat Marg, Elphinstone Road, Mumbai - 400013

How to reach Experian customer care for disputes

  • Customer care number: 022-6641-9000 (Monday to Friday between 9:30 AM to 6:30 PM)
  • Email support: consumer.support@in.experian.com
  • Address for written queries: Experian Credit Information Company of India Pvt. Ltd., 5th Floor, East Wing, Tower 3, Equinox Business Park, LBS Marg, Kurla (West), Mumbai - 400070

How to reach Equifax customer care for disputes

  • Customer care number: 1800-209-3247 (Toll free – Monday to Friday 9:30 AM to 5:30 PM)
  • Email support: contact@equifax.com
  • Address for written queries: Equifax Credit Information Services Pvt. Ltd., 9th Floor, 12 Solitaire Corporate Park, Andheri-Ghatkopar Link Road, Chakala, Andheri (East), Mumbai - 400093

How to reach CRIF High Mark customer care for disputes

Customer care number: 020-6715 6200 (Monday to Friday, 9:30 AM to 6:00 PM).

Email support: consumerrelations@crifhighmark.com

Address for written queries: CRIF High Mark Credit Information Services Pvt. Ltd., 709, The Capital, G-Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai – 400051

Why contacting customer care for dispute is essential

Error resolution: Quickly resolve inaccuracies in your credit report.

Credit score improvement: Disputing incorrect information can help improve your score.

Status updates: Get real-time updates on dispute resolution.

General queries: Address concerns related to credit score calculations and reports.

In conclusion, it is crucial to have access to credit bureaus’ customer care services to manage your credit score effectively. Knowing the right contact details can save time and speed up resolutions in raising disputes, clarifying doubt or obtaining your credit report. Make sure you monitor your credit score regularly, and in case you have any issues with your credit report, you must contact your credit bureau immediately.

First Published:20 Mar 2025, 01:17 PM IST
