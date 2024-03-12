Have poor credit score? Here are 7 simple steps to improve it
If you have any outstanding accounts, bring them current as soon as possible. So, it is recommended to contact your creditors and discuss the options of repayment.
In case your credit score is poor, there are a number of steps that you may take to start improving your creditworthiness. These include reducing your credit card debt, addressing delinquent accounts, refraining to open new accounts, applying for a secured credit card, among others.