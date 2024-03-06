CIBIL: Home loan borrowers need to maintain the score in this range
A good CIBIL score usually falls in the range of 750 and above. But some lenders may have slightly different criteria, and may accept scores above 700 as well.
CIBIL scores are one of the primary factors considered by lenders when evaluating borrowers' creditworthiness for home loans. A CIBIL score is a three-digit numeric summary of an individual's credit history and repayment behaviour, ranging from 300 to 900, with 900 being the highest score.