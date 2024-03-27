CIBIL: How does credit score impact your insurance premiums?
A high CIBIL score (indicating good financial history) can lead to lower insurance premiums, especially for car insurance. Insurers view you as a reliable policyholder less likely to miss payments.
Credit score, or commonly known as CIBIL score, is typically inversely proportional to insurance premium. In other words, higher the credit score, lower the premium and lower the score, higher the premium.
