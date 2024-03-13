How does foreclosure of loan impact your credit score?
A foreclosure, as one would expect, can lead to a significant drop in credit score, by hundreds of points. The exact impact depends on various factors, including your credit history before the foreclosure and the scoring model used.
Foreclosure may have an adverse and lasting impact on your credit score. But first of all, let us understand what a foreclosure is. It refers to a legal process in which a lender attempts to recover the unpaid loan from a borrower by forcing the sale of asset that was given as the collateral.