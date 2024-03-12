How does the length of credit history affect your credit score? MintGenie explains
While the length of your credit history is a vital factor, it’s not most important. Payment history & credit utilisation usually carry more weight in credit scoring models. However, a longer credit history can still contribute positively to credit score.
The length of your credit history is a key factor in determining the credit score. Usually, the longer the credit history, the more positively it impacts your credit score. Here we describe how the length of your credit history impacts your credit score.
