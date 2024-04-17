Set to get married? The new beginning may impact your credit score - here's how
For all practical purposes, being married to someone does not directly impact the credit score. But if you decide to have a joint account or share your credit card with him/ her, this is likely to have a bearing on it.
At the outset, it is vital to note that marriage — in itself — does not affect credit score. The credit scores are not based on marital status; however, it can indirectly influence your credit score in a number of ways especially when you share a credit card or open a joint bank account.