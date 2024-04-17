CIBIL score: Using multiple credit cards? Be mindful of these 6 key points
Experts often point out that whenever possible, one should pay off your credit card balances in full every month to avoid paying interest. This helps keep your credit utilisation ratio low that can positively impact your credit score
It can certainly be quite challenging to manage multiple credit cards, but if you follow right strategies, you can maximise their benefits while keeping pitfalls minimum.
